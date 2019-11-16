Prolific Charlotte rapper DaBaby continues to make waves in 2019. In this year alone, the rapper released two records, Baby On Baby and Kirk, and was named as part of the XXL 2019 Freshman class. His videos consistently provide entertaining visuals to accompany his music, and the latest is no different. He opted for a large dance crew and enlisted hip-hop dance group the Jabbawockeez, who rose to fame after winning America’s Best Dance Crew in 2008.

Directed by Reel Goats, the video presents itself as a “Broadway hip-hop musical.” It opens with lines of cars stuck in traffic. DaBaby gets chased off the screen by police while a small group begins dancing in the street. The rapper himself joins in and others add themselves to the group, mimicking his moves. The crowd parts and the Jabbawockeez enter front-and-center. Known for sporting masks and performing intricate moves in unison, the Jabbawockeez get the crowd riled up with their grooves.

The video ends with a coordinated freeze-frame and the words superimposed on the screen, “To be continued you b*tch ass n*gga. Just give us a few days.” In the description, DaBaby gave thanks to those involved. “Shoutout every single dancer that came out to be great,” he wrote. “Shout Cherry and Danileigh for the Choreography. Much love to Paramount for letting us run wild on their studio lot.”

Watch DaBaby’s “Bop” video above.