A week after he delivered a bizarre rant that included homophobic comments and attacks towards those with HIV/AIDS, DaBaby issued an apology for his words. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” Some questioned the sincerity of the apology, a charge that will seem even more legitimate now that he’s deleted it from his Instagram page.

DaBaby has deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community from his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/gOpOA8cGiz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2021

A screenshot of DaBaby’s profile that was shared around social media confirmed that the post had gone missing. If DaBaby intentionally deleted the apology from his Instagram, it certainly won’t quell the scorn he’s received since his comments were disseminated online. Madonna, Elton John, Questlove, and Dua Lipa, who collaborated with him for a remix of “Levitating,” have all reprimanded the rapper for his rant.

Furthermore, DaBaby has seen his anticipated festival run for 2021 nearly become nonexistent as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits, and more have removed him from the lineups to their festivals this year.

