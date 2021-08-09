Getty Image
Music

DaBaby Seemingly Deleted His Apology To The LGBTQ Community From His Instagram Page

by:

A week after he delivered a bizarre rant that included homophobic comments and attacks towards those with HIV/AIDS, DaBaby issued an apology for his words. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” Some questioned the sincerity of the apology, a charge that will seem even more legitimate now that he’s deleted it from his Instagram page.

A screenshot of DaBaby’s profile that was shared around social media confirmed that the post had gone missing. If DaBaby intentionally deleted the apology from his Instagram, it certainly won’t quell the scorn he’s received since his comments were disseminated online. Madonna, Elton John, Questlove, and Dua Lipa, who collaborated with him for a remix of “Levitating,” have all reprimanded the rapper for his rant.

Furthermore, DaBaby has seen his anticipated festival run for 2021 nearly become nonexistent as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits, and more have removed him from the lineups to their festivals this year.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
On ‘We’re All Alone In This Together,’ Dave Finds A Happy Medium Between Sympathy And Empathy
by:
×