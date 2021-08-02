The trainwreck DaBaby caused at Rolling Loud two weekends ago continues as he gets removed from another festival lineup. This time, it’s New York’s Governor’s Ball, which issued a statement via social media that DaBaby will no longer be performing on Friday night ahead of Billie Eilish.

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

Yesterday, DaBaby was removed from the Sunday night lineup for Chicago’s Lollapalooza and replaced with Young Thug (an iffy selection at best, but at least he knows when to put down the shovel) over the remarks he made from the Rolling Loud stage. During a call to action during that performance, DaBaby told fans to light up their phones if “you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks” and if “you ain’t suck a n****’s dick in the parking lot.”

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

When he was called out online, he refused to apologize at first, then as the pressure continued, he did so defensively and halfheartedly before defiantly dropping the music video for “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give,” in which the lyrics seemingly echo his Rolling Loud statements (“we like AIDS, I’m on your ass”) despite being recorded before the Rolling Loud performance.

As a result, DaBaby has been censured by “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa, GLAAD, pop icons Sir Elton John and Madonna, and Questlove, as well as losing his deal with Boohooman.