DaBaby recently hopped on SpotEmGottem’s viral “Beat Box” with a braggadocios freestyle and an equally boastful video that found him showing off his own dance that accompanies the song’s TikTok trend. It was the mention of a young YouTube star on the song, however, that’s left listeners baffled as to why they were mentioned in the first place.

On the song, DaBaby raps, “Turn me up n**** / You gonna see why you a b*tch, Jojo Siwa.” The line confused many as the young influencer did not seem to do anything to warrant getting name-dropped in the song.

dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3 — jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021

I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/fSX2AJktom — Spiritually Tyra🔮🌙✨ (@spirituallytyra) February 20, 2021

As a result, listeners took to Twitter to share their reactions to the song. One user joked that DaBaby may not fare well in a fight with Siwa because she stands two inches taller than him at 5’9.” Another called for a backstory on the diss because, just like the rest of us, they have no idea why DaBaby name-dropped the 17-year-old viral star.

The “Beat Box” freestyle is just one of a few contributions has made to the music world in 2021. The track joins his “Throat Baby” remix with BRS Kash and City Girls, his “Cry Baby” video with Megan Thee Stallion, and his “Masterpiece” single.

Scroll down for more reactions to the Jojo Siwa name-drop below.

dababy called jojo siwa a bitch? men are disgusting. pic.twitter.com/bvhbgnf9Vy — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) February 21, 2021

YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME SHIT??? 🧐 🤔 WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT? — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 21, 2021

what dababy gonna do when jojo siwa tell him stay in his bum ass place pic.twitter.com/ysTTbC0CcI — fan account. (@numbahonekai) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa after listening to DaBaby’s Beatbox Freestyle pic.twitter.com/MygiK6ukAw — Emz 🎒🌟 (@emzzz_ldn) February 19, 2021

no cause why did dababy call jojo siwa a bitch?? is it cause she taller than him? his daughter like her music better or sumn? pic.twitter.com/5lyQO7tW3M — 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒍𝒆𝒆 𝒖𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@potaylortotstoo) February 20, 2021

DaBaby when he get those lawsuit papers from Jojo Siwa team 😭

pic.twitter.com/OTK2SpnWFY — Peppa Mint (@addis13_mint) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa sitting in her $4 Million mansion seeing that DaBaby dissed her pic.twitter.com/tYKY9drotd — Hip-Hop Talk (@rap_discussions) February 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa after listening to DaBaby’s Beatbox Freestyle pic.twitter.com/MygiK6ukAw — Emz 🎒🌟 (@emzzz_ldn) February 19, 2021

Why did DaBaby include that Jojo Siwa line in his freestyle? 💀 Regardless of rhyme a 29 year old dissing a 17 year old doesn’t sit right with me pic.twitter.com/ZGzpYGbUQS — Vierra (@vierra_music) February 20, 2021

