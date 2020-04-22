DaBaby Explains Why He Couldn’t Get Lizzo To Guest On His New Album

DaBaby has been one of the most prolific musicians over the past few years. Since the start of 2019, the rapper has released three full-length albums, with the latest one, Blame It On Baby, just getting released this past weekend. The album has a number of featured guests, but there was one artist he wanted on the record but wasn’t able to get: Lizzo.

In a recent Hot 97 interview, DaBaby (who previously featured on a remix of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”) spoke about why she didn’t appear on the track, saying it was just a matter of bad timing. DaBaby said, “I originally was going to get Lizzo to do it, but Lizzo was on a world tour, so that ain’t work out. She wouldn’t have been able to record it until like April. I got to have it done before then. If Lizzo can’t do it, then I want Ashanti. I don’t want nobody else other than Ashanti.”

He did get Megan Thee Stallion on the track, however, and that was a reunion for the pair, as DaBaby featured on “Cash Sh*t,” from Megan’s Fever mixtape. Other artists who appear on Blame It On Baby include Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Future, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among others.

Read our review of Blame It On Baby here.

