DaBaby’s Reveals His Upcoming Album Will Be Titled After His Birth Name

Getty Image

DaBaby is continuing his rise after being named part of the XXL Freshmen Class. The rapper is on his first world tour in support of his latest project, Baby On Baby but he also has some new music in the works. In a recent interview, DaBaby spoke about his positive relationship with his mother and revealed his upcoming album will be titled after his birth name, Jonathan Kirk.

DaBaby recently sat down with 16 Bars while on tour in Germany. The rapper began talking about how he has always been close with his mother. He even promised to buy her a house when he became famous. DaBaby recently made good on his promise. “That was a blessing and a beautiful thing,” he said, speaking to the moment he was able to buy his mom a house of her dreams. “My momma, we got a different type of bond,” he said. “I’ve always been the golden child; strong-minded, I mean what I say. She had to know I wasn’t playing, she believed in me more than anybody.”

DaBaby said though he goes by a pseudonym, he still honors his given name. “Kirk, my last name, it holds big weight. It’s all about confidence, being a leader,” DaBaby said. “It’s going to be the title of my new album, too, by the way.” DaBaby put his finger over his lips, indicating the album title should be kept a secret.

DaBaby went on to say he also stays close with his brother, who initially got him into making music. He began by dropping by a studio where his brother and friends would record, and his one-off verse stood out from the rest of the group. His brother knew he was talented and pushed DaBaby to continue to pursue rapping. “Now we here, so it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

Watch DaBaby’s full interview with 16 Bars below.