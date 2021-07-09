For someone who delivered three albums in a matter of eighteen months, DaBaby is certainly taking his time with his upcoming fourth album. It’s been more than a year since the North Carolina native shared a project with fans, but it looks like all of that is going to change soon.

DaBaby dropped off a message for his haters & said his next album will definitely go #1! 👀🤔💯 pic.twitter.com/Hhl2nzBSKX — Power 106 (@Power106LA) July 8, 2021

The rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a very bold update on his upcoming album.

“This will be my third consecutive No. 1 album,” he said which means the project would join 2019’s Kirk and 2020’s Blame It On Baby as the chart-topping albums on his resume. That is, if his prediction is correct. Next, DaBaby took a moment to deliver a stern and harsh message to his haters.

“All you dirty ass dog d*ckriding, hating ass b*tches understand me, when this new one drop, I’ma politely let you motherfu*kers get right back on this d*ck,” he said while laughing. He added, “I’m the best at doing what I do…New album on the way, will be a No. 1 album.”

DaBaby’s message comes a month after he claimed rappers are “scared” to work with him because he’s “the best.” “Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these n****s LIE about,” he declared. “I’m him frfr. If a n**** ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n****s just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

You can watch DaBaby’s bold proclamation in the video above.