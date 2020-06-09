DaBaby is on top of the world right now, as his Roddy Ricch-featuring single “Rockstar” has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This is DaBaby’s first time having a No. 1 song, and in light of that, he has taken a moment to reflect on where he came from to get to this point.

Sharing the top ten of the chart he currently leads, DaBaby offered a simple, “I came from nothing.” He then elaborated in a follow-up tweet, “Nah fr, I really came from nothing. I’m not perfect at all but look, I done been through it all, and still got PLENTY more to go through. If you willing to go through it with me, grab my hand let’s go. If not, F*CK YA. I wish you the best.”

He shared a similarly spirited message before the news that he went No. 1, tweeting, “I love being the under dog, something about climbing up out the mud make them victory’s bigger.” After that, he offered a peek at his future plans: “Ima finish this run off successfully, reach another milestone & take some much needed time off to work on self-discipline, mental health, physical health, loving on my kids/family & becoming a better person overall. Im only tweeting this so I can look back n say ‘I did dat!’

