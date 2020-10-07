If there’s one thing DaBaby has made clear in his musical career so far, it’s that there’s no slowing him down. The North Carolina native rarely goes more than a month without some type of musical offering, whether it be a song, an album, or a video. Keeping that streak alive, DaBaby taps into the deluxe version of his album Blame It On Baby for a new music video for the song “Practice.”

Calling on his huge squad of friends and associates, which includes his uncle, a young rapper who goes by the name of Big Caleb, and Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment rapper Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby and crew terrorize the streets. From cars doing donuts to $100 bills raining from the sky, the video shows DaBaby and his crew having a blast in the city.

The video arrives after DaBaby and Lil Baby announced a drive-in music festival, which is set to take place in Atlanta on October 11 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The announcement arrived after DaBaby tried his hand at a mid-pandemic concert back in July. Despite laying out protocols that would ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, video from the concert showed that the the rules were scarcely followed. As a result, he and public officials were thrashed and condemned on social media for going through with the concert despite the obvious health risks. Perhaps DaBaby can redeem himself with the upcoming drive-in concert.

You can watch the “Practice” video above.