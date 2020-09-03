Continuing to bring attention to his third album Blame It On Baby, DaBaby returns with a new video for his Quavo collaboration, “Pick Up.” Standing as one of the wackier visuals in his catalog, DaBaby begins by picking up a phone he sees laying on the ground. With what looks like a 21st-century flip phone, DaBaby is absorbed into it and taken back in time where he is met by a cavemen couple. After wandering the area for a bit, the video shifts its attention to Quavo where the Migo presents himself as an exterminator who sets out to kill a number of rats with his high-precision laser gun. Fellow Migo, Offset, also makes a brief cameo in the Reel Goats-directed video.

The “Pick Up” visual arrives after DaBaby recently performed at the MTV VMAs this past weekend. Performing a medley of his recent songs that included ‘Blind,’ ‘Peephole,’ and ‘Rockstar,’ his performance also saw him reunite with The Jabbawockeez after he first connected with the group for his “Bop” video. Prior to his MTV VMA performance, DaBaby joined Jack Harlow and Post Malone for a remix Saweetie’s “Tap In” single.

On a celebratory note, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” single with Roddy Ricch was recently named the most-streamed song of the summer by Spotify.

Watch the “Pick Up” video above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.