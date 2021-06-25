Since releasing his debut album, Baby On Baby in March 2019, DaBaby has wasted little time between projects. The rapper doubled back a little over seven months later with his sophomore effort, Kirk. In April 2020, just under seven months after his second album, DaBaby once again reappeared with a new full-length effort, his No. 1 album, Blame It On Baby. At this point, it’s been well over a year since the North Carolina rapper has dropped an album so it’s only right that we expect its arrival in the near future. Thanks to the rapper’s second single in as many weeks, it appears that its release could be just around the corner.

DaBaby is back with his latest single, “Red Light, Green Light.” It’s a track that captures the rapper showing off his luxury vehicles as well as bragging about their quick speeds. “I like my Lamborghinis ’cause they drive fast,” he raps at one point on the song adding, “But the Maybach is probably my favorite whip.”

The rapper’s new song comes just a week after he shared “Ball If I Want To,” a braggadocios track that arrived as a defiant declaration towards excellence. Prior to that, he joined Yo Gotti for “Drop” and Polo G for “Party Lyfe.”

You can listen to “Red Light, Green Light” in the video above.