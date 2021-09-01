Prior to a month ago, DaBaby had his eyes set on new music he planned to deliver to his fans. The rapper promised a new album was on the way, but all of that became an afterthought when he unleashed a homophobic rant targeted at individuals with HIV/AIDS during July’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Since then, DaBaby has found himself in a string of controversial moments and it continues with the release of his latest track.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina rapper delivers a remix of Wizkid and Tems’ summer hit, “Essence.” His take of the track completely alters the song’s original nature as Wizkid and Tems’ relaxed vocals are replaced by DaBaby’s quick-fire raps. He also uses the track to address the recent criticism he’s faced since his Rolling Loud rant. “I just feel like, you know, when situations like this present themselves, man,” he says on the track. “And people try to, you know, assassinate your character, man / And assassinate who you are, man / And everything you put that hard work in for, man.” He adds, “Sometimes you gotta demonstrate, you know, that’s how I came here / And I don’t mind demonstratin’ / I don’t mind exercisin’, you dig what I’m sayin’?”

The remix arrives after it was reported that DaBaby met with nine HIV/AIDS organizations after his Rolling Loud. As for the remix itself, most fans were not too happy with it and they took to Twitter to share their displeasures.

You can listen to his “Essence” remix in the video above and read the responses from fans below.

i want that Dababy essence freestyle gone by the time i wake up. — a* (@meergottii) September 1, 2021

Dababy just ruined my whole week with that essence freestyle dawg — b. (@bensoned0) September 1, 2021

I don’t think a single human being on this planet heard the song Essence and thought “dababy should be on this” https://t.co/UEgatBgCRh — Xxocolatl stan (@puIaar) September 1, 2021

Wizkid should sue Dababy for ruining Essence like that. — Arike 🤞🏾 (@simplydebss) September 1, 2021

Say no to globalisation, that is the reason why we are hearing dababy on Essence. I’m gonna throw up — ganiru (@domiiniion) September 1, 2021

Lmaooooo nah imagine hearing that Essence beat at a function then you get annoyed, then you hear DaBaby’s verse. I would literally combust. — Broke Bobby's Financial Advisor (@dubonde_wav) September 1, 2021

WHY IS DABABY RAPPING ON ESSENCE O.M.G???????????? pic.twitter.com/CsTIMMhmn2 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) September 1, 2021

Who told Dababy to give his own "Essence" remix lmaoo — human. (@nigerianprynce) September 1, 2021

⭒ I’m on my own thinking of how to maneuver life then Dababy drops Essence remix without Trigger warning, problem no dey finish true true. — Ug (@JustinUg_) September 1, 2021