DaBaby has been making some major moves this year. Not only was the rapper recently nominated for four Grammys, but he released two projects during the pandemic and his song “Rockstar” earned him his first no. 1 song. While the rapper continues to level up with his music, he recently revealed that he’s giving his rap career a five-year time limit: DaBaby said he plans on retiring as a rapper in just five years from now.

Speaking to XXL in a recent interview, DaBaby revealed his five-year plan, saying that he wants to pivot his focus from being a rapper to instead dedicate his time to his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. “Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” he said. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DaBaby recapped some of the moves he’s been making during the pandemic. “During the pandemic, I’ve been the longest-lasting artist on Billboard so I feel like I definitely adapted to it and and made it happen. I like the results. Dropping an album during the pandemic was definitely a different thing. You don’t got none of the resources and marketing tools that you would normally have when dropping a brand new project.”

DaBaby isn’t the first musician to speak of retirement this year. Among others, Logic, Denzel Curry, and Teyana Taylor all recently announced their plans to retire from rap in the near future.