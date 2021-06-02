DaBaby’s Artist Wisdom Was Reportedly Arrested For Attempted Murder

After DaBaby was reportedly detained and questioned by Miami police after a shooting Monday night, one of his Billion Dollar Baby artists, Wisdom, has been arrested for attempted murder, according to XXL. Police reports obtained by XXL describe a shooting near Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive in which two people sustained injuries; one person was shot in the leg, treated, and released, while the other was hit in the back and is reportedly still hospitalized and possibly paralyzed.

21-year-old Wisdom Awute and 29-year-old Christopher Urena were arrested, with Miami Police Department representatives telling XXL, “In less than 24 hours, Miami Beach detectives were able to ensure those responsible for the shooting were arrested and charged. We will now work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure a successful prosecution.” Wisdom was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held without bond. Urena’s charges include attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, third-degree grand theft, and firearm possession by a convicted felon. Each man is charged with shooting a separate victim.

According to the police report, an altercation between two groups had escalated, Wisdom pulled out a gun and shot Emerson Delgado in the calf as he tried to run away. Wisdom was arrested at the JV Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel. DaBaby was released and not charged, according to his lawyer.