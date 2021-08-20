Y’know, even with the infamously exercise-obsessed LeBron James starring in Space Jam 2 this summer, Damian Lillard must be the hardest working man in basketball right now. Not only did he put in his time in Tokyo helping lead Team USA to yet another Olympic gold medal, but he was also apparently working on his fourth album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed, at the same time. Now, the album’s out, and with it, Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s new video for “We The Ones” featuring Blxst and singer Tree Thomas.

The video’s setup is pretty standard and fits the song’s theme of authenticity and the benefits of hustling, cutting back and forth between scenes contrasting Dame’s humble beginnings in Oakland, California, and his current conditions, which involve private chefs, elegant dinners, and pool parties where the pool doesn’t need to be inflated. He’s offered lyrical assists by Blxst and Tree, who offer their own takes on the rags-to-riches story being relayed (on a side note, why do so many rappers focus on breakfast when they do these scenes? Toosii did it a few months ago too and it just feels like breakfast is probably the worst meal to illustrate a major financial come-up because what exactly is an “extravagant” breakfast, really?).

Watch Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s “We The Ones” video featuring Blxst and Tree Thomas above.

Check out Different On Levels The Lord Allowed out now on Empire here.