Last month, Daniel Caesar announced his new album Never Enough. He’s shared “Do You Like Me” and “Let Me Go” so far, as well as an intriguing trailer. Now, he revealed that before he hits the road on a big tour, he’ll be giving small scale performances on the Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions Tour, starting next month.

The tour kicks off on April 6 in Los Angeles, California. The run includes Toronto, Paris, London, Berlin, and more; the lower-capacity venues allow for a more personal experience.

“Ok last thing.. After seeing the responses to ‘where should I go’ I decided to have an intimate tour before the real tour kicks off,” the musician wrote on Instagram. “A chance for me to sing the album to a select few fans that have really been here since the beginning. Excited to connect with each and every one of you. So here it is… “Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions” tour. Pre-sale for you guys starts this Thursday at 10am local with password: ‘NEVERENOUGH’ And for everyone else on-sale will be Friday at 10am local. Till then check the link in my bio. Never know what you might find.”

Find ticket information here and the tour dates below.

04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/11 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/13 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/18 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

04/19 — London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

04/22 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. Find more information here.