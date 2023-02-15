After dropping a pair of fire singles — the vulnerable “Do You Like Me?” and the brutal “Let Me Go” — Daniel Caesar has finally announced his third studio album. His new effort, Never Enough, is set to drop this spring.

Ahead of Never Enough, Caesar has dropped a trailer for the upcoming album. The trailer sees Caesar swinging upside down from a tree. A woman is then seen standing opposite him, as the trailer fades to his logo.

New music can be heard in the trailer as well. On the song, which seems to come from the album, Caesar sings, over a brooding, minimalistic beat, “In the nick of time, that’s when you appear / Girl I was lost, until you found me here / My head was low.”

In an interview with Complex last year, Caesar revealed that while this album isn’t collaboration-heavy, however, working with producer Dylan Wiggins has been an inspiration to his craft.

“If I wasn’t excited about music before — like if I had started to wane in my love for the artform — he definitely has re-inspired me and made me excited about things,” Caesar said.

Watch the trailer for Never Enough above.

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. Pre-save it here.