Daniel Caesar is back with a seductive new song. On his latest, “Do You Like Me,” Caesar woos a lady, over a Raphael Saadiq-produced track, asking if she shares the same affections for him.

“Do you like the way I talk to you? / Do I titillate your mind? / Gotta say I like your attitude / And I’d love to make you mine / But I gotta know,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

In a statement accompanied by the song’s release, Caesar described “Do You Like Me” as “A song about a woman I respect deeply.. 90 degrees of a love triangle.”

Caesar discussed his upcoming album a year ago in an interview with Complex. During the interview, he revealed that the upcoming album will be mostly comprised of him, and feature very few collaborations.

“I’m not much of a ‘go outside and be social’ type of person and that was before the quarantine,” Caesar said. “So working on the album post-quarantine, you’re not really interacting with anybody else…But I have met a few people who have made me excited about making things again.”

We don’t know much else about Caesar’s upcoming album, but in the meantime, you can check out “Do You Like Me” above.