After dropping his vulnerable new single, “Do You Like Me?” last week, Daniel Caesar has shared another new track. On the brutally honest “Let Me Go,” Caesar warns a woman that he may not be the one for her. He advises her to let him go before things get too toxic.

“Ain’t gonna sleep tonight / My dreams exhaust me / I’ll be awake, ‘til the light / It’s bout that time that I, break away / before my time expires / Baby won’t you let me go,” he sings.

The song’s instrumental is equal parts dreamy and hypnotic, as Caesar‘s vocals shine through, creating a saccharine air amid tambourines and sultry guitars.

According to a press statement accompanied by the song’s release, “Let Me Go” precedes “an exciting announcement to come from Caesar next week.”

Perhaps it could be news about his upcoming album. This time last year, Caesar revealed to Complex that he was working on a new album, and that he was taking inspiration from Michael Haneke films, particularly one called Funny Games.

“That movie is crazy,” he said. “I can’t believe I’ve lived my whole life without knowing about it. The White Ribbon, The Piano Teacher are great films of his, too.”

In the meantime, you can check out “Let Me Go” above.