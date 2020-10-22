It’s been just over a year since Danny Brown released his Q-Tip-produced effort UknowwhatImsayin, and it looks like the rapper is already working on the follow-up. He teased a new era of music by sharing a short snippet of an unreleased song Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Brown shared a clip of a new song’s hook. Alongside the 30-second snippet, Brown wrote “XXXX,” a possible reference to his 2011 debut XXX which helped launch the rapper’s career. Brown’s caption could point to his new record’s sound, meaning his next effort might stand as a call-back to his early catalog.

While Brown may be referencing his old music in his new work, the rapper previously said his collaboration with Q-Tip gave him a “whole new outlook” on music. “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era,” he said. “I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego-death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

The snippet is the first bit of solo music Brown has shared this year but the rapper was recently tapped by Jimmy Edgar to lend a hand on the powerful anthem “Get Up.” Before that, Brown appeared alongside El-P and Killer Mike in a video for his “3 Tearz” track featuring Run The Jewels.

Listen to Brown’s teaser above.