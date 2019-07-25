Danny McBride Says Kanye West Wants Him To Portray The Rapper In A Movie

Hollywood star Danny McBride, now based in South Carolina, was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. The actor, best known for his roles in films such as Pineapple Express and Tropic Thunder, spilled the tea on his new life, juxtaposing southern life to Hollywood. When asked if any of his Hollywood friends come to visit his new home, McBride recalled a time when Kanye West called him, though he added he didn’t know how he obtained his number.

In the clip above, McBride says West told him he was a fan and that he wanted to hang out, still thinking he was in Hollywood. However, after McBride told him he was in South Carolina, that didn’t stop the rapper from visiting one of his favorite actors.

“I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved (to South Carolina),” McBride said to Kimmel. “One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there? This is Kanye West.’ I thought it was a joke. He basically said that he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out.”

After popping the audience for laughs, McBride admitted West wanted to connect about a potential business endeavor, a movie. In addition, McBride said the pair spent an afternoon on a boat.

“He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea,” McBride added. “He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him.”

It remains to be seen if the movie idea will come into fruition, but at least McBride’s settling in and making friends in his new hometown.