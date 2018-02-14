To say that there’s been some drama surrounding the Smashing Pumpkins reunion would be an understatement: For weeks now, Billy Corgan and D’Arcy Wretzky have been publicly going back and forth, contradicting each other’s claims about who is in the wrong when it comes to Wretzky’s lack of involvement. In an attempt to get her full side of the story out there, Wretzky spoke with Alternative Nation for what the site calls “her first in-depth interview in 20 years.”
Over the course of the lengthy four-hour conversation, Wretzky talked about everything from her departure from the band to Smashing Pumpkins’ recent statement on her exclusion from the reunion, saying of the latter that it’s steeped in dishonesty:
“[Billy] has been telling people, ‘Well [The Smashing Pumpkins] haven’t played with [D’arcy] at all in 18 years.’ Right dumbass, because then it wouldn’t be a reunion! He says that he’s invited me to come out and play for all of these things, which is a complete lie. He’s never invited me to anything. In fact, my feelings were a little bit hurt because he did the solo album tour, and he didn’t tell me when it started. I was texting him saying, ‘Where the f-ck are you dumbass?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m in New York. The tour started.’ Then I’m like, ‘Where are you?’ ‘Oh, the tour ended, you missed it.’ He thinks it’s a privilege for anyone to be in his presence, so therefore he shouldn’t have to tell me, and I shouldn’t have to be invited.”
I don’t know her, but something tells me she’s 100% right.
great article. keep up the tremendous work.
tremendous? he or she copied and pasted some shit from another article? that qualifies as tremendous for you?
Can someone explain how she can say Billy’s “never invited me to anything” when she just posted texts of him inviting her?
he invited her to be on a t-shirt but I guess you are technically correct
Billy Corgen’s “invitations” were disingenuous. D’Arcy said yes and Billy kept “inviting” to the next thing in an even smaller capacity until the only invite was to put her on a T-shirt. She is not invited to participate in the tour.
Doesn’t anybody else see the pattern? “I was texting him saying, ‘Where the f-ck are you dumbass?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m in New York. The tour started.’ Then I’m like, ‘Where are you?’ ‘Oh, the tour ended, you missed it.” So either his tours are only a couple days long or she is flakey and only contacts him every 3 months and expects people to wait for her in order to get shit done.