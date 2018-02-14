D’Arcy Wretzky Thinks That ‘Insufferable’ Billy Corgan ‘May Have A Brain Tumor’

To say that there’s been some drama surrounding the Smashing Pumpkins reunion would be an understatement: For weeks now, Billy Corgan and D’Arcy Wretzky have been publicly going back and forth, contradicting each other’s claims about who is in the wrong when it comes to Wretzky’s lack of involvement. In an attempt to get her full side of the story out there, Wretzky spoke with Alternative Nation for what the site calls “her first in-depth interview in 20 years.”

Over the course of the lengthy four-hour conversation, Wretzky talked about everything from her departure from the band to Smashing Pumpkins’ recent statement on her exclusion from the reunion, saying of the latter that it’s steeped in dishonesty:

“[Billy] has been telling people, ‘Well [The Smashing Pumpkins] haven’t played with [D’arcy] at all in 18 years.’ Right dumbass, because then it wouldn’t be a reunion! He says that he’s invited me to come out and play for all of these things, which is a complete lie. He’s never invited me to anything. In fact, my feelings were a little bit hurt because he did the solo album tour, and he didn’t tell me when it started. I was texting him saying, ‘Where the f-ck are you dumbass?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m in New York. The tour started.’ Then I’m like, ‘Where are you?’ ‘Oh, the tour ended, you missed it.’ He thinks it’s a privilege for anyone to be in his presence, so therefore he shouldn’t have to tell me, and I shouldn’t have to be invited.”

