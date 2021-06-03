It was made official a few weeks ago that the second season of Lil Dicky’s beloved FX series Dave will premiere this summer. Now there’s a new trailer for the upcoming episodes and it reveals some of what will be going on this season. The new season, by the way, is set to premiere on June 16 at 10 p.m. on FXX before streaming on Hulu the next day.

Dicky seems to be experiencing a creative block and having trouble making his debut album, despite other things in his life going well. For example, Dicky seems to have connected with Doja Cat through an online dating platform. Elsewhere, he encounters Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, as well as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner at Benny Blanco’s house. The trailer wraps up with him hilariously talking with NBA legend (and Airplane star) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about how basketball used to be.

Other celebrities not in the trailer but previously revealed to be making appearances this season are Lil Nas X, CL, Kyle Kuzma, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Kevin Hart, and others.

Press materials previously said of the new season, “Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

Watch the new trailer above.