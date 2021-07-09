After two long years, South London native Dave is finally back in action. The rapper hadn’t shared much with fans sine the 2019 release of his debut album, Psychodrama, an effort that was highly celebrated in his hometown as it would take home the Album Of The Year crown at the 2020 BRIT Awards, among other awards. Now, Dave is gearing up to drop his sophomore effort, We’re All Alone In This Together, and he prepares its release with its lead single, “Clash” featuring Stormzy.

The collaboration is a brash effort that finds the two rappers talking highly about themselves and their jewelry, watch, and shoe collections, among other things. Dave even takes a moment to shoot his shot with Jordyn Woods, despite her current relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a recent interview with GQ, Dave shared what listeners can expect on We’re All Alone In This Together. “I feel like Psychodrama was me aged zero to 20,” he said. ” Now, I get to go from zero backwards in time and explore stories from before, stuff that led up to the events of the first album: heritage, history, culture, my family, the countries that we come from, the regressive state of humanity in where we are now. Migration is a massive thing for me – boats, freedom of movement.” He added, “The artwork represents that – the journey – all at the same time, as delivering life from the perspective of someone who has just come off the back of all this… It’s a massive change in character.”

You can listen to Dave and Stormzy’s “Clash” above.

We’re All Alone In This Together is out 7/23 via Dave/Neighbourhood Recordings. Pre-order it here.