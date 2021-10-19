Los Angeles’ David Sabastian is the latest artist to take over the UPROXX Sessions mic, bringing an upbeat performance of his song “Bad B*tch Holiday” to life. Decked out in black leather and shades, the rapper/part-time fashion designer switches from clipped, energetic rapping to full-throated crooning on the song, which he also released a video for earlier this month featuring narration by none other than Saweetie.

Sabastian has lurked Los Angeles’ underground scene for some time, designing for prominent stars of the music industry and producing music independently before being picked up by Warner Records in late 2020 and announcing his debut EP, Sistas, aiming for release this Friday, October 22. Get familiar now.

Watch David Sabastian’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Bad B*tch Holiday” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

David Sabastian is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.