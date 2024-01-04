DDG Addressed The Halle Bailey Baby Rumors With An Epic Troll

One of the weirder trends that has developed online in the past few months has been an unofficial “pregnancy watch” of sorts focusing on singer-actress Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper-YouTuber DDG. While Bailey’s been on promo tour for her new film The Color Purple, fans have had a field day speculating about pregnancy rumors, deciding on Christmas that this mystery child had finally been born thanks to a livestream in which Halle wore form-fitting pajamas revealing no baby bump.

DDG decided to address those fans, showing them the alleged baby via Snapchat. The only catch: the “baby” he posed with was a doll — his way of trolling people for caring too much about celebrities’ lives. During the stream, he vented, “I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you? Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours. Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business.”

DDG shows off his beautiful daughter with Halle Bailey 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gcwxaWQ8Wg — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) January 3, 2024