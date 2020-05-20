At the beginning of the year, Pharrell and Chad Hugo announced that the return of The Neptunes was imminent. At their height, the duo imparted their influence on a number of decade-defining singles like Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.” Now, The Neptunes aim to make a comeback with a groove-driven single with groundbreaking producer Deadmau5.

Deadmau5 and The Neptunes shared the comeback effort “Pomegranate” on Tuesday. Boasting lush production, electro-pop-infused tones, and a clapping backbeat, “Pomegranate” stands as a triumphant effort by all three musicians with Pharrell’s recognizable cadence melting under comforting instrumentals. “So much you won’t see without open eyes / ‘Cause closed eyes, is closed sight / And closed mind, is closed vibe,” he sings.

“Pomegranate” was born out of a closed session between Deadmau5, Pharrell, and Hugo. Back in December, the musicians reunited in Miami for a secret session at The Neptunes’ Criteria Recording Studios to lay the groundwork for the sunny comeback effort.

The Neptunes’ Deadmau5 collaboration marks the first of many singles from the group. After announcing their return in January, the duo teased upcoming collaborations with artists like Jay-Z and Lil Uzi Vert while also hinting at projects with Blink-182, Brandy, G-Eazy, Miley Cyrus, and Ray J.

Listen to Deadmau5 and The Neptunes’ collaborative new song “Pomegranate” above.