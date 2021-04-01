Atlanta’s Deante Hitchcock has been one of the most active hip-hop acts in 2021. The bulk of his work has came from his revived series New Atlanta Tuesdays, which sees him freestyling over new and old rap songs. He continued it today with a bars over Spillage Village’s “Baptize.” Just like the other songs in the series, Deante shares the new freestyle with an accompanying video. In the latest, the rapper can be found in hotel where talks to himself in the mirror before sitting fully-clothed in a tub full of water, once again impressing with his lyrical skills.

The freestyle is the fifth track Deante has dropped in 2021 as part of the new series. He began with bars over Lil Wayne’s “Let The Beat Build” and continued with a wild take on SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” Then he took on Drake’s No. 1 song, “What Next,” and his most recent saw him rapping over Outkast’s classic track “Roses,” off their 2004 album Speakerboxx/The Love Below.

Along with the string of freestyles, Deante has also teased a new album to be released in the near future. Until then, you can revisit his debut album, Better, which he released in 2020 and updated this year with a live version that came with videos of the performances.

You can listen to the freestyle in the video above.