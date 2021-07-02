Toward the end of May, Demi Lovato revealed that they now identify as non-binary and have changed their pronouns to they/them. The news was shared during a video introduction to a new series called, 4D With Demi Lovato.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” they said with the announcement. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

It’s been more than a month since Lovato shared this and while some have adjusted to the change, people like Lizzo have no issue with correcting those who fail to use the correct pronouns for Lovato. An example came when the paparazzi caught up with Lizzo, who was wearing a shirt with Lovato’s face on it, after she attended dinner at Catch LA.

“Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” one of the photographers asked Lizzo in a video, to which she replied, “They,” while holding out her finger. The photographer seemed to miss Lizzo’s correction and continued, asking, “Have her team contact your team?”

Lizzo once again corrected them, saying, “Their team,” adding, “Demi goes by they now.” After catching wind of the video, Lovato reposted it to their Instagram Story and wrote, ”@lizzobeeating you f—ing queen I love you [kissing emoji] thank you.” Lizzo reshared the post to her Story with a heart emoji.

You can watch the video of Lizzo’s interaction with the paparazzi above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.