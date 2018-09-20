Getty Image

Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, has spoken out for the first time since her daughter’s overdose earlier this summer. In an interview with Newsmax TV, de la Garza revealed that, like so many others, she first received news of her daughter’s condition via TMZ.

“The first lines of these texts were saying, ‘I just heard the news, I’m so sorry, I’m praying for your family, I’m praying for Demi.,’” she remembered. “I was in shock. I thought, what is going on? And someone said, ‘I just saw (the news) on TMZ. I’m so sorry. Please tell me it’s not true.’ And I mean, my heart just dropped. I didn’t know what I was looking at. And so I thought okay, I have to get on TMZ and Twitter and see what they’re saying.”

De la Garza shared her story with Lovato’s blessing, saying that she wanted to help raise awareness for the opioid crisis. Though de la Garza said that, for a few days, Lovato’s condition was not good and her family “didn’t know if she was going to make it or not,” Lovato is now seeking treatment and doing better, and is thankful for the support and empathy shown by her friends, family, and fans.

“I can honestly say today that she’s doing really well. She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs.”

Watch the full interview with Dianna de la Garza below.