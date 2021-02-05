Fans of Denzel Curry and JID are hoping 2021 brings them new music from both rappers. Denzel Curry has been fairly active lately as the Florida native dropped his Unlocked joint album with Kenny Beats in 2020 and his fourth album, Zuu, prior to that in 2019. JID, on the other hand, has been a bit quieter. He delivered a number of guest verses last year that can be found projects like Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Spilligion, but it’s been more than two years since his supporters received an album from him. While it looks like that will change this year, the Atlanta native returns with Denzel for a remix to a track that he released earlier in his career.

Denzel Curry joins JID to add a killer verse to the Dreamville rapper’s track, “Bruuuh.” The original song was released at the top of 2017, weeks before JID’s signing to Dreamville was announced. On the hard-hitting Willie B-produced song, JID speaks about being underrated and unappreciated while desperately seeking success and a better life in order to put his loved ones in a better situation. Denzel hops on the song to solidify his position in the rap world while flying through his verse with slick punchlines and an overall impressive display of his rap talents.

The Forever Story🖤🕊 — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) January 19, 2021

The new remix comes after JID first revealed its existence back in August 2019. In addition to that, he may have also revealed the title to his third album to be The Forever Story, which would be a smooth sequel to his debut album, The Never Story.

Listen to the “Bruuuh” remix above.