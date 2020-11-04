It’s been more than a year since we received a new album from Denzel Curry. The Florida native has kept fans satisfied with singles recently, however, with his last one being October’s “Live From The Abyss.” While fans will certainly have to wait for a future project from Curry, they were given the chance to speak with the rapper as he hopped on Twitter for a Q&A session. From the group of questions he answered, the one that is getting the most attention has to do with Travis Scott.

His attitude funky https://t.co/RIxY4CJcPw — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 3, 2020

Not true the producer just sent the same beat not knowing who was going use it coincidentally we both had it https://t.co/TWVetexR20 — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 3, 2020

A fan asked Curry, “Would you ever work with Travis Scott?” and in response, he said, “His attitude funky.” The Florida rapper’s tweet received mixed reactions from fans, pushing one to bring up the guest appearance Curry was rumored to make on Travis’ Astroworld project. “He was supposed to be on a song on astro,” the fan said on Twitter. Once again, he replied and said that he was not slated to appear on the album and that the rumor is rooted in a mistake that an Astroworld producer made. “Not true the producer just sent the same beat not knowing who was going use it coincidentally we both had it.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Curry revealed that a collaboration he had with ASAP Rocky fell through because the “Praise Da Lord” rapper was not happy that Curry and fellow Florida rapper Smokepurpp were on good terms. He also said his favorite producer is Flying Lotus and that he would work with Kendrick Lamar if given the chance.

You can view the tweets from Denzel Curry above.