Denzel Curry And Slowthai Bring Wild Aggression On Their Tense Collaboration ‘Psycho’

Denzel Curry and Slowthai spent a lot of time together this summer, and during those times, they drummed up anticipation for a new collaboration between them. First they performed the song together at Glastonbury, and a month after that, they busted it out again at Lollapalooza. Since those performances, fans have been wondering when (or even if) a proper studio version of the track would be released. That question has been answered now, as the pair have released their new single, “Psycho.”

The song begins with frenetic and tension-inducing strings, which persists throughout the rest of the track. This uneasy energy is maintained for the rest of the song, which turns out to be the perfect vehicle for verses from Curry and Slowthai, which are aggressive in both vocal style and lyrical content.

Both rappers had big summers. Slowthai released his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, in May, and a couple weeks later, Curry ended the month by releasing his fourth album, Zuu. Not long after Curry’s album came out, he also performed a medley of songs from it during an appearance on The Tonight Show, which was his debut TV performance.

Listen to “Psycho” above, and revisit our review of Zuu here.