Nearly twelve months ago, the world saw another unarmed Black person die in the hands of police. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, an incident that was caught on camera by witnesses. It was yet another case of Black lives being slain by law enforcement and while Chauvin would eventually be arrested and charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, there was heavy doubt that the end result would be a guilty verdict. Well, that doubt was erased when a jury for the trial found him guilty on all charges.

We still have to fight for justice yall. Remember that “we voted Obama in yay racism is gone!” feeling? Yeah…let’s learn from that. I’m happy for the Floyd family tho. Especially his daughter. But there is still a slew of mountain to climb. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

A sigh of relief could be felt all around the world, from Twitter to the people who gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Chauvin’s trial was being held. Similar sentiments could be felt within people in the music world, as they took to social media to share their thoughts about the guilty verdict. Some reactions were brief like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion who said, “History,” and “Justice” in their respective posts. Other messages were a bit lengthier like Questlove’s who wrote, “We still have to fight for justice yall. Remember that “we voted Obama in yay racism is gone!” feeling? Yeah…let’s learn from that.” He added, “I’m happy for the Floyd family tho. Especially his daughter. But there is still a slew of mountain to climb.”

You can read more tweets from the music world below.

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Hell yeah. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

This is not the end. This is the beginning! The beginning of justice for ALL! pic.twitter.com/3IBSP9Sd68 — COMMON (@common) April 20, 2021

like a bandaid over a hemorrhaging wound… — reebs 🌿 (@Mereba) April 20, 2021

Y’all smoking on the Derek chauvin pack for 4/20 or nah??? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2021

Justice Served https://t.co/y1uxPmtagC — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) April 20, 2021

WE SMOKING THAT DEREK PACK TONIGHT !!! https://t.co/4ztAgPVWao — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) April 20, 2021

Lol I’m just as surprised as he is tbh pic.twitter.com/uYbWbeOJsk — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) April 20, 2021

Guilty!! RIP GEORGE FLOYD 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) April 20, 2021

When the privilege ain’t privilege the way you expected it to privilege pic.twitter.com/lOYFDeYFWQ — Xian Bell (@Xian_Bell) April 20, 2021

Now its time to lock up all of them George Floyd and his family will never be given justice. This is just the start of some accountability. RIP GEORGE FLOYD — kennybeats (@kennybeats) April 20, 2021

rest in peace to George Floyd — Aminé (@heyamine) April 20, 2021

Thank God — Cozz (@cody_macc) April 20, 2021

guilty eyes — gallant (@SoGallant) April 20, 2021

get his ass up outta here — Bas (@Bas) April 20, 2021

Oh shit they actually locking this nigga up ! Let’s go !! — Cordae' (@cordae) April 20, 2021

Thank God! One down, a few more to go! — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 20, 2021

Guilty af — CHASE B (@ogchaseb) April 20, 2021

🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) April 20, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.