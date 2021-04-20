Getty Image
The Music World Reacts To Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict

Nearly twelve months ago, the world saw another unarmed Black person die in the hands of police. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, an incident that was caught on camera by witnesses. It was yet another case of Black lives being slain by law enforcement and while Chauvin would eventually be arrested and charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, there was heavy doubt that the end result would be a guilty verdict. Well, that doubt was erased when a jury for the trial found him guilty on all charges.

A sigh of relief could be felt all around the world, from Twitter to the people who gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota where Chauvin’s trial was being held. Similar sentiments could be felt within people in the music world, as they took to social media to share their thoughts about the guilty verdict. Some reactions were brief like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion who said, “History,” and “Justice” in their respective posts. Other messages were a bit lengthier like Questlove’s who wrote, “We still have to fight for justice yall. Remember that “we voted Obama in yay racism is gone!” feeling? Yeah…let’s learn from that.” He added, “I’m happy for the Floyd family tho. Especially his daughter. But there is still a slew of mountain to climb.”

You can read more tweets from the music world below.

