Despite ruling the summer of 2016 with his hit song “Panda” and co-writing “Pt. 2” with Kanye West for The Life Of Pablo, it appears Brooklyn rapper Desiigner is dissatisfied with his treatment at Kanye’s GOOD Music record label. The “Panda” and “Timmy Turner” rapper tweeted ‘FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE [sic]’ late Wednesday afternoon, rattling off a list of complaints about the music group holding him back from doing what he wants to do.

“I WANT SHOOT MY VIDEO BUT MY LABLE IS TAKING TO LONG,” he tweeted, following up with further issues that have caused him disappointment lately. “I REALLY BE MAKING THE PLAYS HERE I SWEAR THANKS TO EVERYBODY THAT F*CK WIT ME CAUSE ALOT OF PEOPLE ARE FUNNY IN THIS INDUSTRY,” he continued, going on to point out that, “I WAITED ENOUGH AND MY FANS DID TO.”

It wasn’t the first time Desiigner pointed out his disappointment with the label. Earlier in the year, he ranted on his Instagram story that, “Nobody is doing this sh*t for me, bro.” While he reasoned that, “I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n–a,” he described his disillusionment with Kanye’s reputation and business acumen, saying, “To me, n—a, I’ve been doing this sh*t myself.” He also called Kanye “crazy” on a remix of the Blueface hit “Thotiana,” which couldn’t have helped his case with his boss very much.

Desiigner’s last release on the label was 2018’s LOD EP, but there hasn’t been much movement on his promised debut album, so perhaps he has a point after all. Other artists who had similar problems on the label include Big Sean, who eventually “forced” the label to support his debut after an impressive run of self-produced mixtapes, and Consequence, who departed the label after the release of his own debut album, Don’t Quit Your Day Job!