Destroy Lonely has kicked off the rollout for his second studio album with its lead single, “Luv 4 Ya.” With his album coming out this summer, Destroy Lonely teased the track during his Coachella performance, and gave it an official release tody. Over a murky beat produced by Lil 88, Henny, and Evertime, the new song finds the young Atlanta upstart going for broke, bragging, “I got a nice place, ’bout to fly her to the A / I got a gangsta ho tryna swing my Drac’ / I’m pourin’ up eights, ridin’ with Lil 8.”

A year removed from his debut album, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy Lonely’s profile continues to rise, as evidenced by his recent collaborations. Last July, PinkPantheress tapped the Atlanta native to appear on her song “Turn Your Phone Off.” Then, this April, Quavo recruited the 22-year-old to appear on his new track, “Potato Loaded.”

While a planned tour alongside the rest of his Opium cohorts Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang was canceled earlier this year, the resulting free time has seemingly only made the Opium collective more productive. Carson announced his own tour, while Homixide Gang dropped a video for “Hi-Voltage,” signalling their own project is on the way.

You can listen to Destroy Lonely’s new single, “Luv 4 Ya,” above.