Atlanta has a penchant for spawning attention-grabbing rap duos. However, the Playboi Carti-affiliated Homixide Gang are a far cry from what fans of groups like Outkast and Earthgang may have come to expect. As part of Carti’s bubbling Opium collective, they are a tad bit more traditional than their Goth-inspired brethren like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, but their avant-garde take on menacing, take-no-prisoners trap rap leans hard in a different direction from, say, Young Thug, Gunna, or Lil Baby.

The duo’s video for “Hi-Voltage,” their new single, puts that fascinating dichotomy on full display as Beno! and Homixide Meechie post up in the projects to deliver their guttural raps between clips of a violent, crime-ridden narrative. The video depicts them as Omar-like menaces to the ‘hood, pissing off crime lords left-and-right as they rob their way across Miami in a tale reminiscent of City Of God — with the Homixide boys standing in for the film’s villain Li’l Zé.

Homixide Gang was meant to accompany Playboi Carti and the rest of the Opium collective on the Antagonist Tour this year, but the tour was canceled after being postponed multiple times. On the bright side for Homixide Gang, this gives them more time to finish up their upcoming album, i5u5we5.

Watch the “Hi-Voltage” video above.