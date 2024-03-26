The ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs situation has accelerated over the past 24 hours or so with Homeland Security raiding his LA and Miami homes, reportedly as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Other unfolding events have included Diddy’s jet being tracked in the Caribbean islands and the mogul reportedly unloading his stock in Revolt TV, which he co-founded in 2013.

The ruckus inside Diddy’s Holmby Hills neighborhood wasn’t limited to Diddy’s property, either. On Monday, law enforcement who descended upon the scene apparently blocked a chunk of the neighborhood, which prevented Napoleon and Alien director Ridley Scott from reaching his nearby home. TMZ has published multiple photos close to where the feds carried out the raid, and Scott is seen standing outside his vehicle and not looking terribly amused (and who could blame him?) by the inconvenience:

As police taped off the neighborhood street near Diddy’s $40 million mansion, the filmmaker was spotted stuck in traffic amid the chaos. Ridley’s no different from the average looky-loo, though … in one pic he seems to be taking a closer look at the situation, but ya gotta imagine he’s also frustrated he can’t get where he’s trying to go.

Not only does Scott live in the neighborhood, but fellow nearby home owners include Kylie Jenner and Rod Stewart. The absolutely enormous Spelling Manor (of Aaron and Candy Spelling fame, although it has since changed hands) isn’t located too terribly far away, either.

As mentioned above, Diddy was not in Los Angeles at the time that feds conducted their raid of his property. Beyond the apparent legal troubles involved with this development, Diddy is also embroiled in multiple lawsuits that revolve around allegations of sexual assault/sexual harassment — accusations that are potentially connected to the reasons for law enforcement’s raids on his home. Throughout this legal saga, Diddy has maintained his innocence, although it’s clear that ongoing investigations are underway.

(Via TMZ)