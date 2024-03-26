Diddy Reportedly Sold All Of His Stock In Revolt TV, The Media Platform He Founded, To An Anonymous Buyer

Whether Sean “Diddy” Combs was caught trying to “flee the country” or not, it’s getting harder to argue that things don’t look bad for him right now. After his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were both raided by federal agents on Monday (March 25), news broke today that the mogul also sold all his shares in Revolt Revolt Media & TV, the company he helped found in 2013.

According to TMZ, Combs sold all of his shares to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed sum but that the company is still Black-owned. The new owner also plans to make themselves known in future weeks.

Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt in November 2023. A statement from the company read, “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Combs stepped down in the wake of a November 2023 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura alleging sexual assault and abuse at his hands over the course of their decade-long relationship. Since then, three more lawsuits were filed by separate women with similar allegations, and while Diddy maintains his innocence, a sex-trafficking investigation appears to be ongoing, despite authorities initially denying it in November.