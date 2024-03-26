Why Were Diddy’s Homes In Los Angeles & Miami Raided?

Yesterday (March 25), Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions were simultaneously raided by Homeland Security. According to the outlet that broke the story, Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate, law enforcement allegedly rushed the properties from all angles: on foot, by plane, and by boat (at the Miami property).

Various reports vaguely detail who was present during the incident. However, the overwhelming majority speculates that despite Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs being present and supposedly detained, their father allegedly was nowhere to be found (which kicked off an inquiry into his flight activity).

But what jump-started officials’ takeover of Diddy’s properties? Was it Cassie’s explosive lawsuit? Did it have something to do with Rodney “Lil Rod Madeit” Jones’s claims and subsequent court filing?

Continue below for more details.