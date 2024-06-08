Another organization has decided to publicly cut ties with Diddy. Yesterday (June 7), Howard University has officially denounced its former student.

By way of The Dig (the school’s campus news hub), the university announced its decision to strip Diddy of his honorary degree while expressing disgust over his physical assault on Cassie (seen in the video footage obtained by CNN).

Although Diddy never formally graduated from the prestigious historically Black institution, in 2014 he was bestowed with the honorary degree for his career’s work and philanthropic efforts at the university, which included a scholarship fund.

Read Howard University’s full statement below.

The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014. This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University. Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor. The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence. The Board has also directed the University administration to immediately take the following actions: terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Mr. Combs, disband the scholarship program in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation. No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.

Diddy hasn’t issued a statement regarding the board’s decision. But this wasn’t the only commemorative honor up for review.

Last month, the Hollywood Walk Of Fame committee revealed that Diddy’s star would not be removed due to the body’s “lack of control” in the process. On the other hand, New York City’s Eric Adams revealed that officials are considering revoking Diddy’s Key To The City.