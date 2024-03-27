Following the raid of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes this past Monday (March 26), Combs’ team has broken their silence. Today (March 27), Combs’ attorney Aaron Dyer has issued a statement to HipHopDX, maintaining Combs’ innocent.
In the statement, Dyer called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force” and decried how his children and employees were interrograted and handcuffed.
“This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” said Dyer.
Though Combs himself was not arrested, a man named Brendan Paul who was alleged in a suit to be Combs’ “drug mule,” was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and cocaine. At the time of writing, it is unclear if the arrest was in relation to Combs.
You can read Dyer’s full statement below.
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.
This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”