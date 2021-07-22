While Diddy has kept much of his focus on the business and entrepreneurial side of things for the past half-decade or so, he’s also made infrequent appearances on a wide array of songs. He served as an executive director for Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall, and he appeared on a number of skits throughout the album. He also appeared on Big Sean’s “Full Circle” from Detroit 2 and DJ Khaled’s “Full Circle” from Khaled Khaled. Now it’s time for him to share a project of his own.

OFF THE GRID.

The Album.

September 24, 2021.

Welcome to the LOVE ERA! — LOVE (@Diddy) July 22, 2021

On Wednesday, the hip-hop mogul announced his return with a brand new project titled Off The Grid, Vol. 1. He revealed the album would arrive on September 24 and that it would launch the “Love Era.” Back in May, Diddy announced that he legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs and even showed off his new driver’s license to prove it. The new names joins the many monikers, including Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

When the new project comes it will be Diddy’s first full-length effort since 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch). That project was only listed as a mixtape, so to find Diddy’s last album, you’ll have to go back to 2006’s Press Play.