Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but that hasn’t stopped another woman from filing a new lawsuit against him. Thalia Graves claims in her suit that Diddy and his bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, not only raped her in 2001, but also recorded the assault and distributed the footage as pornography.

In a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, Graves, who said she was 25 years old at the time of the assault, recalled dating a producer who worked for Bad Boy at the time, which led to her introduction to the label’s founder, Diddy. Graves said that Diddy invited her to a recording studio, where he gave her a drink she believes was drugged. Upon waking, she alleges she was naked and tied up, and that Diddy and Sherman took turns raping her.

Graves said after Cassie Ventura filed her own lawsuit against the music mogul in 2023, she learned of the videotape and that Diddy had shown it to other men. Sherman, the founder of Rhymes N Dimes Magazine, Inc., allegedly distributed the recording through his platform.

Graves is the 11th person to have filed a similar lawsuit against Diddy, beginning with Cassie and including choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson and singer Dawn Richard.