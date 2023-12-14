Fulaba Fulaba’s Haby Barry said she believed Cassie as well as the other accusers, so her jewelry brand “will not associate with anything or anyone that is counter to our values,” which are “all about empowering women and girls.” House of Takura A luxury bag company employing artisans in Africa with prints inspired by the local cultures, House of Takura was launched in 2015 by Sierra Leonan immigrant Annette Njau. She told Rolling Stone, “This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit. We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Nuudii System Nuudii System was founded in 2011 by Annette Azan to offer shapewear that actually embraces womens’ natural shapes rather than change them. Azan also said that she pulled her brand from Empower upon finding out about the initial allegations. No One Clothiers Based in Los Angeles, this brand sells high-end shirts, pants, and hats designed to invoke the durability of workwear with the fashion-forward elements of streetwear. Its co-founder Lenard Grier said of the decision to leave Empower Global: “While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice. Our brand is founded on the belief that every individual is important and worthy of respect, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, etc. The allegations against Mr. Combs are in direct conflict with these beliefs. In turn, we felt a moral imperative to end our relationship.”