The demise of Diddy is far from over. Following the release of a graphic video in which he is seen violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend and former Bad Boy Records singer Cassie, public support continues to plummet.

Many organizations have already cut ties with Diddy including his own company, Revolt. Now, people are demanding that he be stripped of his professional accolades. Yesterday (May 25), it was revealed that talks about removing his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame had begun. However, according to TMZ, the governing committee will not take out the physical landmark.

In the outlet’s report, despite public support for its removal, a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson claims that “the committee is unable to make the changes.”

The source took a moment to explain the powers of the committee. “[The committee can] nominate star recipients, manufacture and install stars upon city approval and conduct the Walk of Fame installation ceremony,” they said. “[However,] it lacks the authority to remove them.”

This isn’t the only accolade of Diddy to come up in public discourse. During an appearance on PIX11, New York City’s mayor Eric Adams revealed that he is “considering” revoking Diddy’s Key To The City, which was awarded in September 2023.