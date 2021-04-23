As the hip-hop community continues to grieve the recent deaths of DMX and Black Rob, they’re unfortunately forced to say goodbye to another well-respected name. Digital Underground rapper Shock G has reportedly passed away at the age of 57. The news was delivered by fellow Digital Underground member Chopmaster J through a post he shared on Instagram.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” he wrote. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed by anyone close to Shock G. The rapper discovered hip-hop after settling down in Queens, New York following a string of relocations around the East Coast with his family. Years later, he would move to Oakland, California and start the Digital Underground collective with Chopmaster J and the late Kenneth Waters, aka Kenny-K. In 1989, they would sign to Tommy Boy Records, and the year after, they released their highest charting record with “The Humpty Dance.” The group would go on to release six albums together between 1990 and 2008.

Shock G had success as a solo act and producer. In 1993 he produced and guest appeared on Tupac’s breakout single, “I Get Around,” and eventually produced his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now.

You can view the post from Chopmaster J above.