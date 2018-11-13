One of the best songs from the Toronto punk band Dilly Dally’s stellar new album Heaven, is a heavy and savage track titled “Marijuana.” Opening with a tidal wave of ferocious guitars, the song has a psychedelic tint that is gloriously disorienting in the best way. Today, to herald the recent legalization of weed in their home country of Canada, Dilly Dally have shared a trippy, animated video for that very same song.
During a recent interview I conducted with Dilly Dally singer Katie Monks, she called “Marijuana” her favorite song off Heaven, noting that it came together in only 20 minutes or so. “I’ve fallen in and out of love, Jesus, I can’t even count how many times, and certainly in the last two years it’s been maybe eight or nine or ten times,” she said of the song’s impetus. “This is one of the usual heartbreaks I suppose. I was smoking weed, and it was a really hot day, and I just played the chords and the song came pretty fast.”
Dilly Dally’s new album Heaven is out now via Partisan Record. Check out their new “Marijuana” video above, along with a new slate of tour dates below.
03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
03/20 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/22 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
03/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
03/25 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/26 — St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
03/27 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
03/29 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/02 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/05 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
04/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
04/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
04/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
04/13 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
04/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos
04/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Goodwill
04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/19 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/20 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
