One of the best songs from the Toronto punk band Dilly Dally’s stellar new album Heaven, is a heavy and savage track titled “Marijuana.” Opening with a tidal wave of ferocious guitars, the song has a psychedelic tint that is gloriously disorienting in the best way. Today, to herald the recent legalization of weed in their home country of Canada, Dilly Dally have shared a trippy, animated video for that very same song.

During a recent interview I conducted with Dilly Dally singer Katie Monks, she called “Marijuana” her favorite song off Heaven, noting that it came together in only 20 minutes or so. “I’ve fallen in and out of love, Jesus, I can’t even count how many times, and certainly in the last two years it’s been maybe eight or nine or ten times,” she said of the song’s impetus. “This is one of the usual heartbreaks I suppose. I was smoking weed, and it was a really hot day, and I just played the chords and the song came pretty fast.”

Dilly Dally’s new album Heaven is out now via Partisan Record. Check out their new “Marijuana” video above, along with a new slate of tour dates below.

03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

03/20 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/22 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

03/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

03/25 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/26 — St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

03/27 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

03/29 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/02 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/05 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

04/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

04/13 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

04/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

04/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Goodwill

04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/19 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/20 — Detroit, MI @ El Club