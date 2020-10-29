A community cookout turns into a scene of terror in the video for Dinner Party‘s “Freeze Tag” featuring Cordae, Phoelix, and Snoop Dogg. Filmed in Los Angeles’ Crenshaw district, the video sees a vibrant neighborhood on a summer evening react as an unseen threat moves through the street, prompting kids playing to drop their games and run inside and disrupting other activities. Finally, when one child points out the threat, the POV changes to show that it was a police officer all along as he chases down the witnesses and pushes one face-first into the ground.

Dinner Party is the crossover project from 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and Terrace Martin, and while only Martin makes an appearance in the video, Cordae’s verse mirrors the bone-chilling visuals, even as the mellow instrumental suggests better days ahead. Cordae recently tackled similar subject matter at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, opening the show with a forceful freestyle that reflected his activist streak. He’s proven himself to be a favorite of soul and jazz standard-bearers, appearing on Glasper’s 2019 mixtape F*ck Yo Feelings and on Stevie Wonder’s new single “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” with Busta Rhymes, Chika, and Rapsody.

Watch the “Freeze Tag” video above.

