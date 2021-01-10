Over the past month, legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become one of the most loved people on Twitter. Some of her best moments have come through interactions with fellow musicians, as well as through her attempt to improve her present-day music knowledge. Thanks to help from her niece Brittani, Warwick has slowly become more informed of some of today’s artists, including one of today’s most popular acts. “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow,” Warwick said on Twitter Saturday night. “Cardi B is authentically herself. I have only seen video clips. No music yet.”

After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow… — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

Cardi B is authentically herself 😂❤️. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow… — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen! 😊 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

On Sunday Warwick returned, saying that while she still hasn’t listened to Cardi’s music, she did watch some more videos, including one where “she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen!” The clip in question comes from an episode of the rapper’s Facebook series Cardi Tries, where she attempts ballet with help from actress and choreographer Debbie Allen. That led her to ask about another aspect of modern culture.

I do have one question. What does Offset mean? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

It’s almost certain that the singer’s fans will help her answer that question, but just like her tweets about Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Billie Eilish, surely her education will continue to be entertaining.

